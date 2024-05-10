Why is Kate Middleton upset over Prince William's first official visit?

The prince holds the title of Duke of Cornwall

Prince William is mentioning his family's reservation including Kate Middleton during his first official visit.



Future King William, on his fist official visit since assuming the Duchy of Cornwall, couldn't resist buying a traditional pasty upon his arrival at the Scilly Isles, reported Mirror.

The Prince, locally recognised as the Duke of Cornwall, made his entrance on St. Mary's via boat, journeying from Tresco, one of the archipelago's smaller islands. As he disembarked from The Pegasus, proudly displaying the Duke of Cornwall flag, a chorus of cheers erupted from the crowd of onlookers gathered at the harbor.

Expressing appreciation for the "glorious" weather, the Prince then leisurely made his way to the On the Quay café, where he purchased five traditional pasties.

“What’s selling quickest this morning?” he asked. Told it was the pasties, he added: “They smell delicious. Makes your mouth water.” The Prince also revealed he had enjoyed a dip in the sea this morning.

Outside, he told tourists lined up to greet him that he wished he could stay. “My family are very upset I’m here without them,” he laughed. “The children will kill me if I don’t go home later.”

He asked them if they were waiting to catch a boat. “We’re waiting for you!” One woman said. “I’m never sure,” William laughed.”

