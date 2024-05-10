The Kid Laroi takes a dig at girlfriend Tate McRae's ex in new song

The Kid Laroi confirms dating Canadian pop singer

The Kid Laroi recently confirmed that he is dating Canadian pop singer Tate McRae, making their romance public knowledge.

The singer has been teasing snippets of his new song, Girls, with fans assuming that he is taking an ungracious aim at his girlfriend’s former boyfriend.

In the track, he caroled: “F*** your ex man, I’m the man now. Think I feel bad, he was fanned out. Do what you like, you’ve been too nice. He didn’t do right, that’s too bad now.”

He took to the social media platform TikTok, leaving his fans awestruck.

Rushing to the comments section, one fan claimed: “No way Cole Sillinger got dissed”.

Another user chimed in, adding: “This man is slowly turning into Justin Bieber.”

While a third user joked: “That hockey player will never know peace.”

A fourth shared: “No, because this is so hot of him. Are you kidding me?”

For the unversed, McRae previously dated hockey player Cole Sillinger.

Speaking exclusively in an interview, the Australian rapper and singer referred to her as his celebrity crush. The pair dated from 2021 ahead of parting ways in 2023.