Eiza González takes stand for Jennifer Lopez amid public's 'mean' response

Eiza Gonzalez speaks up for Jennifer Lopez

Eiza González recently defended Jennifer Lopez, calling the public’s response “mean.”

Taking a dig at the behavior towards Jennifer Lopez in the wake of swirling rumours about her marriage to Ben Affleck, the actress shared a post on her Instagram Story on Friday, May 31.

Gonzalez expressed disappointment in critics for being consistent in “bullying” the actress.

She said: "I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking. How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying mean about them.”

Describing the world as a “complicated place,” she noted, “We have no clue what people are experiencing.”

Sharing an article about Lopez’s summer tour cancellation, the 3 Body Problem actress wrote: "People are humans, make mistakes and some have personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye. The best thing we could be doing now is to be kind.”

For the unversed, Lopez canceled her North American tour on Friday, May 31, weeks ahead of its schedule.

The tour was set to become the actress’ first time on the road in five years.