Rihanna becomes first female artist with most diamond certified hits

Rihanna has multiple diamond-certified hits dating back to the 2000s

Rihanna has just made music history with her latest achievement.

The 36-year-old superstar has officially been named the top solo female artist with the most diamond-certified hits.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rihanna proudly shared her achievement with a post that read, "Ain't no back [and] forth," accompanied by a graphic celebrating her as the artist with the "Most Diamond Singles for a Female Artist" and the "Most Diamond Certified Titles for a Female Artist."

Her music label, Roc Nation, also joined in on the celebration.

Fans celebrated her triumph but also reminded her that they are eagerly awaiting her next album, R9. It's been over eight years since the release of her last album, Anti, and the anticipation for new music continues to grow.

Rihanna's latest record-breaking feat includes four new diamond certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), adding to her previous three and bringing her total to seven.

Among her diamond hits are her 2007 collaboration with Jay-Z, Umbrella, and her 2016 hit with Drake, Work.

Additionally, her songs Needed Me from Anti and Stay from Unapologetic reached diamond status as of May 31.

Her iconic 2012 single Diamonds also achieved diamond certification in April, fittingly adding to her sparkling discography.

Other diamond hits include her 2010 collaboration with Eminem, Love the Way You Lie, and her 2011 single with Calvin Harris, We Found Love, which earned its diamond plaque in April 2023.