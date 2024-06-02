Steve Guttenberg gives insight into 'raging drug problem' in Hollywood

Steve Guttenberg reflects on journey in Hollywood

Steve Guttenberg recently reflected on his journey in Hollywood, marred by series of challenges.

The actor, who rose to fame during the 80s’ excess culture, admitted to have managed to avoid the raging drug problem.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about the cocaine culture in Los Angeles and New York in the 1980s’, the star said: "I tried it, but it wasn't a part of my life.”

"Some people I know would do it all the time, and I'd be like, 'How can you do this every day? Don't you feel lousy in the morning?' They're like, 'Yeah, you got to get it back together in the morning.' That wasn't for me,” he claimed.

Opening up about the common drug problem, Guttenberg said: "I get what it did. You'd try it and be like, 'Wow, this is really great. I'm like a God, I feel amazing. I'm going to go get a mathematics book and learn the whole thing in a night, and then I'm going to become a math teacher and I'm going to build a spaceship!' "

The actor confirmed that he was never a wild guy and steered clear of substances as much as he could.

Recounting an instance from the past, he recalled: "I did have one of those moments after I was famous where I was in a basement of a friend of mine, and all my old friends from high school were around, and they were trying to be cool and they brought out some of the [cocaine].”

Continuing on the subject, he added: "They were like, 'Hey Hollywood, you want to do a little of this?' I'm like, 'Well, yeah. Why not?' They put it out and then I accidentally sneezed, and it just blew whatever was on the table away. And those guys were like, 'Well, you're not that cool now.”