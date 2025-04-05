Emily Ratajkowski debuts 'mullet' haircut with Sydney Sweeney

Emily Ratajkowski is making the most of her new haircut, which she described as "the worst haircut of my life."

Despite her initial doubts, she's been rocking her wispy bangs while filming a campaign for Kérastase alongside Sydney Sweeney.

In a recent photo, Ratajkowski posed with Sweeney in a stylish outfit, sporting loose waves and side-parted bangs.

Meanwhile, Sweeney coordinated with Ratajkowski in a cream-colored dress and matching accessories.

The model previously joked about her haircut on social media, saying, "We have bangs starting from the back of my head, so it’s basically like a mullet."

She also revealed that her friends were "low-key concerned" about her mental health due to the haircut's severity.

The model humorously attributed her new look to Venus retrograde, saying, "I believe in astrology now... The Gemini in me is like, 'Hell yeah.'"

Despite the initial teasing, Ratajkowski seems to be embracing her new style.