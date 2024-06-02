Prince Andrew's past shouldn't affect Beatrice, Eugenie's royal promotion prospects

Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following his controversial Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew's daughters "cannot be held responsible" for the controversy surrounding the Duke of York, a PR expert exclusively told GB News.



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been advised by a PR expert to "keep their heads down and quietly get on with their lives." Their father, Prince Andrew, stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following his controversial Newsnight interview.

In the interview with Emily Maitlis, the Duke of York openly discussed his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a Florida civil suit filed against Epstein in 2015, a woman later identified as Virginia Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions.

At the time, a statement from the Palace called the claims against Prince Andrew "categorically untrue." In his 2019 Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew stated that he had "no recollection" of ever meeting Giuffre.

Following the explosive interview, the Duke faced public backlash and announced he was stepping back from his royal duties. His daughters, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, have never publicly discussed the allegations directed towards their father.

The York sisters are not working royals, and some commentators have suggested that the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew could hinder their chances of receiving a royal promotion.

Luana Ribeira, the founder of Dauntless PR, exclusively told GB News: "For Beatrice and Eugenie, there is also the 'Prince Andrew factor'.

"Although they cannot be held responsible for the words and actions of their father, I think their current strategy of keeping their head down and quietly getting on with life is a wise one for them."

Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in August 2021 to hold him "accountable" for his alleged sexual abuse. Amid Giuffre's lawsuit against Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace announced Andrew would no longer hold any military titles and would lose his HRH status.

In February 2022, Prince Andrew settled the legal case brought by Giuffre against him out of court for an undisclosed amount. The settlement contained no admission of guilt from the Duke of York.

In January 2024, court documents related to a lawsuit involving Epstein were unsealed and Prince Andrew was among those named.

But despite calls for an investigation into Andrew's part in the allegations by the anti-monarchy group Republic, police have said they have no plans to look further into the situation at this time.



