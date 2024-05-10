Comedian James Harold Gregory breathes his last at 78

Comedian James Harold Gregory dies at 78

Comedian James Harold Gregory Jr. died on Thursday, May 9 from cardiac complications at the age of 78.

Gregory, known as “The Funniest Man in America,” was slated to perform in Hoover Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 respectively.

According to the late legend’s representatives, Nashville Publicity Group, the comedian was popular in southeastern United States, performing in comedy clubs and theatres.

He served as a radio icon, appearing on local broadcasts and popular programs, including John Boy & Billy, Rick & Bubba, and Bob & Tom.

Ahead of the Canadian legend's death, Nashville Publicity Group confirmed his first and only autobiography, A Bushel of Beans and a Peck of Tomatoes: The Life and Times of “The Funniest Man in America.”

The said autobiography will be published in November 2024.

An excerpt of his lifetime work read: “The way I see it, you’re not just my audience. You’re my customers.”

As per James’ website: “It’s storytelling at its best. The trademark caricature is the essence of humorist James Gregory’s comedy: rib-tickling reflections on life from the front porch.”