Prince Harry retaliates to King Charles hurtful strike with playful smile

Prince Harry has seemingly responded to King Charles's surprising announcement of giving Prince William a new military honour with his latest moves.

The Duke of Sussex appeared to continue his defying tactics to tease his own people instead of easing tension with his kind words for his cancer-stricken royal relatives.

Before kick starting his Nigerian trip with Meghan Markle, Harry spent moments with 50 bereaved military children at a special event organised by Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Harry felt totally relaxed without royal restrictions, according to a body language expert. He was seemingly telling the monarch that his snub could not stop him doing what he wants.

After joining Meghan in Nigeria, Harry's confidence level raised to its peak as he delivered a very strong message about losing loved ones, saying: "There is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day. That you have lost a loved one in your family and you don't know who to turn to or who to speak to."



The Sussexes have been invited to Nigeria by the country's chief of defence staff to take part in cultural activities. The couple will meet service members and their families as they participate in the activities.

Royal expert Quinn told the Mirror: "King Charles' announcement that Prince Harry is being stripped of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated."

The expert went on admitting: "What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems his brother. And the announcement was deliberately made during Harry's brief visit to the UK to have maximum impact it shows Harry that he really is no longer welcome."

However, Harry's playful smile during his trip to Nigeria with Meghan seems to be a soft retaliation to King Charles' hurtful announcement.