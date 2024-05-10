Pink goes 'absolutely mad' over Taylor Swift's press coverage

Pink expresses anger over Taylor Swift's media attention

Pink was reportedly ‘pissed off’ with the amount of press Taylor Swift received while the two singers toured Australia earlier this year.

Speaking exclusively to Nova’s Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel on Wednesday, May 8, Sam Fischer said: “Just Taylor Swift ... but they need the cash I get it!”

The said response came after co-host Tim Blackwell asked: “Did you think now everyone’s money is going into, like, very, very few piles now?”

Blackwell also extended his ‘apologies’ to Pink, noting that he “felt sorry” for the singer when she was in the country alongside the Antihero hitmaker.

He quipped: “Pink is out here riding her bike around the Opera House saying ‘I’m here, too!’”

“It’s kind of funny everyone’s talking about Beyoncé and Taylor doing the stadium shows but Pink’s also out here selling them all out.”

“I have a friend who’s Pink’s background singer and my friend Danny said she’s really just pi**** off no one’s talking about the fact that she’s also selling out stadiums,” he added.

On professional front, the So What singer previously delivered a spectacular performance at Sydney’s Accor Stadium ahead of extending her tour to Brisbane, Townsville, and New Zealand.