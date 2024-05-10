Prince Harry shows King Charles he is not alone after brutal snub

Prince Harry garnered his late mother, Princess Diana's family's support after his father, King Charles, refused to meet his son during his trip to the UK.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex visited London for three days to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Cathedral.

It was reported that the former working royal expressed his desire to meet his ailing father, however, the Monarch's official team said he has official engagements to attend.

On the other hand, Diana's siblings, Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, stepped out to support Harry to celebrate the Invictus Games' notable milestone.

As reported by The Sun, Ingrid Seward, a royal commentator and Princess Diana's friend said, "They are very supportive of Harry and always have been. It sends a clear signal to the Royal Family and to Harry that Diana’s family are there for him."

She added, "At his address at Diana’s funeral, Charles Spencer said he would look out for William and Harry in her place."

Ingrid shared, "Charles Spencer wanted the Spencer family to be prominent above all others, but the boys were sucked up by the Royal Family.

"Now that Harry has left the Royal Family, the Spencers have laid claim to him again," she further stated.