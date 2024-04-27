Meghan Markle's biggest fear revealed ahead of Harry's return to UK

Meghan Markle, who relocated to the US with Prince Harry in 2020 following their decision to step down as senior royals, is said to be in tense ahead of the Duke's possible return to the UK.



The Duchess of Sussex is worried about the future of her and Harry's two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid reports of rift with the royal family.

The former actress, according to an expert, is 'terrified history is going to repeat itself' with family dynamic.



Meghan is "really worried" that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will miss out on building relationships with the extended royal family.



"She is also really worried that her children will have no real relationship of any kind with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis," royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror.

"Meghan loves the idea of having a big happy family and hates it when people describe her childhood and her family as dysfunctional. She’s terrified history is going to repeat itself," according to the expert.



Tom Quinn explained: "A friend of the couple – one of Meghan’s few aristocratic friends from her time in the UK - told me Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK as working royals."



It emerges amid reports that Harry is excited to meet his cancer-stricken father King Charles and sister-in-law Princess Kate in May during his trip to London for attending the celebrations of Invictus Games.