Kristen Stewart calls Hollywood’s efforts at gender equality 'phony'

Kristen Stewart calls the industry 'phony' for promoting four female movie-makers

Kristen Stewart has recently spoken up about Hollywood’s prejudice in the wake of female movie-makers.



In a new interview with Porter Magazine, the Twilight star slammed the industry for clapping itself on the back for giving limited opportunities to a small handful of female movie-makers

“[There’s a] thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it,” she said.

Kristen told the outlet, “It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, ‘OK, cool. You’ve chosen four.’”

The Spencer star remarked, “And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women [but] it feels phony.”

“If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening,” she stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kristen explained how women are treated in the public eye.

“Even if we’re still emotionally violent towards women right now, it’s so much more passive aggressive… [Before] it was just straight up,” reflected the Adventureland actress.

Meanwhile, Kristen also revealed she’s going to make her debut as a director, adapting the memoir The Chronology of Water by Lidia Yuknavitch.

“As an actor, I’m called upon to serve other people’s visions. You get greedy; it feels good to be called upon… even if you don’t love the thing,” stated the Lizzie actress.

Kristen added, “I think it’s nice that, as I’ve gotten older, I would much prefer to tailor my experiences to result-oriented goals, versus, just, ‘This is gonna feel good for me right now.’”