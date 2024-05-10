Taylor Swift revamps Eras tour’s European leg setlist

Taylor Swift makes changes in Eras Tour Europe setlist

Taylor Swift had some change of plans about her setlist while kicking off the European leg of her Eras Tour in France.



The popstar dumped several songs in the changed setlist and revised the concert to put some music from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department in the front.

Popular songs like The Archer and The 1 were cut and replaced with new songs like Fortnight and Down Bad.

The songstress also showed off several new outfits, opening her show with a sparkling red bodysuit, and donning a black dress with silver tassles during the Fearless era.

Swift performed as Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince on stage at La Défense Arena in Paris just after 8 p.m. local time. She then gave a playful "enchanté" greeting to the sold-out audience.

She also gushed about feeling "incredibly lucky" to be kicking off the European leg of the Eras Tour in "the most beautiful, romantic city in the world".

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, 34 ruled the stage for more than three hours, ending her performance just after 11pm, getting done playing 45 songs from across her 18-year career.