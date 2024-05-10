Justin Bieber's exes Sofia Richie, Caitlin Beadles react to pregnancy news

Justin Bieber's exes react to pregnancy with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber seems to have got people, including his exes, to wish well for him amid his news of pregnancy with his wife Hailey Bieber.



After Justin and Hailey announced that they are expecting their first baby, the longtime couple was showered with blessings from friends and family, including more than one of Justin's romantic interests.

One of the singer’s exes, Sofia Richie took to the comment section of Hailey's May 9 Instagram carousel featuring pictures of their maternity photo shoot and vow renewal in Hawaii, and wrote, "Ahh!! Congratulations."

Another former flame, Caitlin Beadles, went over to Justin's post announcing his fatherhood and commented, "congrats, happy for y'all!"

Caitlin, who now claims to be a "Mental health & Wellness advocate", and Justin dated back in 2008. They met when the then 14-year-old musician had come to Atlanta to work with Usher, but things ended after a year.

Meanwhile, the Sorry singer was with Sofia for a short period of time in 2016, after they were seen holding hands in Tokyo and Los Angeles.

"We have a special relationship," Sofia told Billboard that September. "Justin is very easy to talk to, and that's hard to find with people in Los Angeles."