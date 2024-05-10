Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber renew wedding vows amid pregnancy announcement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber renew wedding vows

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their first pregnancy together by renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii.



Hailey and Justin announced they were expecting their first baby together on Thursday in a carousel of heartwarming pictures shared on Instagram, which showed Hailey dressed elegantly in a white gown with a matching scarf wrapped around her head.

Amid the bunch, one picture showed the couple exchanging vows, but it wasn’t confirmed that they'd had a ceremony in the post.

But later, a Tiffany & Co. press release revealed that the Biebers "wore Tiffany Forever bands to celebrate their vow renewal in Kilauea, Hawaii."

A representative for Hailey told Entertainment Tonight that, six years after tying the knot with Justin, back in September 2018, the mom-to-be model is six months pregnant.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source shared with the outlet. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

The insider further revealed that Justin and Hailey "are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood."

"They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship," they continued.

Further saying, "Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."