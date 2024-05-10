Bravo drops drug and assault allegations made on Andy Cohen earlier

Andy Cohen got a clean chit by Bravo after ex-Real Housewives Leah McSweeney and Brandi Glanville alleged him of drugs and sexual harassment.



A Bravo representative called the allegations put forward by Glanville, 51, and McSweeney, 41, for Cohen, 55, “unsubstantiated,” according to Deadline.

“The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated,” the spokeswoman told the outlet.

The executive producer and talk show host for The Real Housewives franchise, which pushed Glanville, 51, and McSweeney, 41, to success in the first place, faced multiple accusations including sexual harassment and drug and alcohol-related abuse.

A representative for Cohen had denied the allegations earlier as well, at the time they were made, declaring to The Hollywood Reporter that they were “completely false.”

Cohen also had a bunch of support from multiple Housewives, including RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump.

“Nobody gets a good edit on that show, that’s for a fact,” Vanderpump, 63, supported the host while talking to TMZ on March 2.

“And Andy doing coke? I know because I’ve partied with him hundreds of times — in my business, in my house, in New York — I’ve never seen anything like that. I can categorically say, ‘No, he wouldn’t do that.’ I know for a fact he wouldn’t do that.”