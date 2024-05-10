Drew Barrymore to make a comeback in acting career?

Drew Barrymore is going to make a comeback in Hollywood: Deets inside

Drew Barrymore has recently shared she may return to acting after receiving motivation from her daughters.

Speaking to US WEEKLY, the Never Been Kissed actress revealed, “I think the girls are like, ‘Yeah, Mom, we’re doing great. If you want to go do that, go back and do things.’”

“So, getting that permission from them was really huge and sort of opened up my mind, so we’ll see,” stated the 49-year-old.

Reflecting on her acting career, Drew said the first script she developed with Flower Films was for a Wizard of Oz prequel.

“It was one of the first scripts I fell in love with and we developed it,” she remarked.

The Charlie’s Angels actress mentioned, “So, it feels very personal to me, and I think it’s just lying in a vault somewhere.”

“So as a director, oh, my God, I would give anything to do that,” she said.

“It was sort of not really available to me for many years,” continued the Blended actress.

Drew, who previously starred in the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, pointed out, “I did try, but [it] wasn’t feeling right for me. And I would have some really fun times getting to play a character, like on Santa Clarita Diet.”

“I loved the character but I wasn’t able to fit it in with the type of mom I want to be,” she added.