Kris Jenner speaks up about her retirement plan: Deets inside

Kris Jenner gets candid about her retirement plan

Kris Jenner has recently declared she’s not going to retire from her life anytime soon.



During an appearance on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast on May 9, The Kardashians star said, “My mom (Mary Jo Campbell) retired when she was 82.”

“She talks about her job every single day when we're together and she will say to me, 'Oh, my job kept me young and with purpose and with joy,’” recalled the momager.

Reflecting on her job, Kris stated, “It gives you all sorts of different qualities in your life. It's finding solutions for things. It's your organisational skills. It's your people skills. It's the love of life.”

“It's having somewhere to go,” continued the 68-year-old.

Kris mentioned, “Getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love.”

While discussing about being a mediator among her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney, Kris revealed, “The last little argument that Kourtney and Kim had, it wasn't at all about jealousy or not wanting the other to do well.”

“I think one just thought that the other was stepping on toes of a business relationship that was being established and it was a business thing,” she explained.

Kris pointed out, “Sometimes I just have to have days because it does get intense, where I just go, ‘I know Kourtney, can you believe?’ and then you get on with Kim and you go, ‘Kim, I know Kourtney's crazy.’”

Kris opened up that her “girls always root for each other and want the best for each other. That, I am so proud of”.

Meanwhile, Kris disclosed that the doctors “found a cyst and like a little tumour” in the season five trailer for The Kardashians, which was released on May 8.