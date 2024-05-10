Kendall Jenner credits Cara Delevingne for kick-starting modeling career

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne are longtime friends

Kendall Jenner has Cara Delevingne to thank for helping kick-start her decade-long journey in the modeling world.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the 28-year-old supermodel reflected on how the landscape of the industry has shifted since she first entered it, crediting her friend and fellow model Delevingne for much of her early success.

“When I came into it, you didn’t really see quote-unquote famous girls,” the Kardashians star noted.

She then revealed, “Cara Delevingne was probably the biggest one who was known outside of modeling. She opened that door for me, and from there it blew up into a whole new thing.”

Jenner's modeling career took off in 2014 when she walked in Marc Jacobs' fall runway show, a milestone she recalls fondly despite the bold fashion choices.

Reflecting on the evolving nature of the industry, she expressed, “Now there’s another vibe coming through. You’re seeing a lot of social media creators at the shows. It’s great. It’s always just shifting and changing, and you take it day by day. I suss out the vibe. Does it align with me? If it still does, great. You don’t know what’s around the corner.”