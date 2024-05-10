Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie star together on reality show after 17 Years

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are all set to reunite 17 years after appearing in The Simple Life together.



According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair, who are also longtime besties, will get together for a new reality television show.

The series’ details, about its plot and the cast, are being kept under wraps, but TMZ reports that it will be an exact copy of The Simple Life, but will star the pals alongside each other.

The rumours of a possible reunion were initially ignited on Wednesday, after Richie, 42, posted a collage of photos of herself and Hilton, 43, on Instagram, together from different times in their lives, going all the way back to being beside each other as kids.

The Simple Life, which aired for five seasons between 2003 and 2007, featured Hilton and Richie as they attempted to survive in a variety of blue-collar careers, including waitressing, working on a farm, and many more jobs they were unfamiliar with.

The two had a falling out in 2005, which caused Fox to cancel the show, which put the show on a pause. But E! decided to pick it up, and it ran for two more seasons there.