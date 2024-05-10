Macaulay Culkin was supposed to play ‘Stan’ in Eminem’s 2000 music video

Macaulay Culkin was offered the role but denied it due to scheduling conflicts

Eminem’s iconic Stan music video almost featured a different face for the titular role.

Devon Sawa, who ended up playing the role of Stan – an obsessive fan – revealed that the role almost went to Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Final Destination star shared that initially, the production team reached out to Culkin for the part.

“They went out to Macaulay Culkin first. I think that they wanted him, and he wasn’t available, or didn’t want to do it or whatever,” Sawa admitted.

Sawa recounted how Dr. Dre, a fan of his work in Final Destination, suggested him for the role. Thanks to a fortuitous connection in the casting office, Sawa got the call, and the rest is history.



“I’ll never forget, they told me on the day that I was going to lip-sync it,” he recalled. “I remember, after the first take I did, Dre running in and being like, ‘It was good, but can you try it with some rhythm this time?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And that was kind of how the day went.”

Despite initial challenges, Sawa considers his involvement in the Stan music video “one of the proudest things I’ve been a part of.”