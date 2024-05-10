Orlando Bloom reveals he never likes his character Paris in 2004 movie Troy

Orlando Bloom's honest confession about not liking his character in Troy movie

Orlando Bloom has recently revealed he never likes his character Paris in the 2004’s movie, Troy.

While speaking on Variety’s Know Your Lines video series, Bloom could not recognise one of the quotes said by his character Paris.

He spilled, “So many people love that movie, but for me playing that character was just like [slits throat]. Am I allowed to say all of these things? I didn’t want to do the movie. I didn’t want to play this character.”

“The movie was great. It was Brad [Pitt]. It was Eric [Bana] and Peter O’Toole,” continued the 47-year-old.

Explaining the reason, the British actor stated, “It was completely against everything I felt in my being.”

“At one point it says Paris crawls along the floor having been beaten by somebody and holds his brother’s leg. I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this,’” he recalled.

Bloom mentioned, “One of my agents at the time said, ‘But that’s the moment that will make it!’ And I completely fell for that line of an agent.”

“I think that’s why I blanked that from my mind,” added The Outpost actor.

Meanwhile, Troy, which was released in cinemas 20 years ago, grossed nearly $500 million at the global box office. The movie also featured Diane Kruger, Rose Byrne, Brian Cox, Sean Bean and Brendan Gleeson.