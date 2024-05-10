Sherri Shepherd shares flirting advice with Jennifer Hudson

Sherri Shepherd gives flirting tips to Jennifer Hudson

Sherri Shepherd admitted to being a flirtatious host, and she asked Jennifer Hudson to be the same.



When Hudson, 42, asked if Shepherd, 57, would ever date her guests, she had an answer ready.

"Girl, would I? Uh, yes!" Shepherd replied in a heart beat.

"First of all, that's my opening line. If I see somebody cute, I'll walk up to them and I'll say, 'You know what, you gotta come play with me on my couch,'" the single mom continued, to which the audience broke into laughter.

"Y'all get your mind out of the gutter -- my talk show couch," Shepherd clarified. "I say, 'Come sit on my couch and play. I wanna talk to you.'"

And she convinced Hudson to follow in her steps.

"You need to do that because I watch you, and there's some people that come on the show and they flirt with you," Shepherd said.

"You gotta flirt back, Jennifer. You gotta smile. Give them a little extra three seconds."

The Jennifer Hudson Show host urged that she won’t be able to, so Shepherd shared some tips, which included, giving hugs and complimenting guests "you smell so good."

"You gotta bring your voice down, that sexy Jennifer voice," Shepherd said.

She shared another jackpot advice.

"One other thing I always say to make a man feel good, I always look at them and I say, 'Did I see you dancing with the Chippendales dancers?' They could have a big stomach and flat feet and it will make them feel so good," she said.

"You find something to compliment them," Shepherd added. "If they're bald-headed, go, 'Ooh, I would like to rub that bald head.'"