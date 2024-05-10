Jelly Roll’s father-in-law passes away after year-long battle with cancer

Bunnie XO’s father, Bill, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer two years ago

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, revealed that her father passed away after a year-long battle with cancer.

Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, broke the news on Wednesday, April 8. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a bittersweet tribute for her late father, Bill, in the form of a compilation video of the father and daughter’s moments together.

“Hey Bill, I’m going to miss you,” the grieving daughter wrote. “You are still my favourite rock star & my hero. This one’s going to hurt.”

She continued, “Rest easy & don’t make too many angels fall in love.”

The video montage showed clips and images of Bill throughout the years, including one of Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll giving him a kiss on either cheek.



Bunnie XO shared the news of her father’s diagnosis last year, revealing that he is battling with stage 4 cancer.

When she heard the news, she was accompanying Jelly Roll on his Backroad Baptsim Tour. Not wasting time, she flew back to see her father.

"I received one of the worst calls yesterday that shook me to my core. My dad has been silently battling Stage 4 cancer for the past year alone w/just his wife," wrote Bunnie on social media at the time,” she wrote on her social media.