Travis Kelce makes it hard for Taylor Swift to return to ‘Eras Tour’: Report

Taylor Swift has been spending a lot of time with Travis Kelce during her two-month break

Taylor Swift is going to find it difficult leaving Travis Kelce behind when she returns to her Eras World Tour this summer.

Ever since sparking their romance in September last year, the lovebirds only properly got to spend time together after Swift, 34, recently took a two month long break from touring.

During this period, the couple have “deepened their bond” as they vacationed together and spent some quite, alone time together, per US Weekly.

However, Swift is now gearing up to resume her record-breaking tour in Paris, France on May 7.

A source told the outlet, “It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad.”

Nevertheless, the source added, ‘They support and respect [each other]. They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”

Earlier, Page Six reported that the Tortured Poet’s Department songstress is “worried about jinxing things” with the Super Bowl champ.

“There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame, which may cause tension between her and Kelce, an insider told the outlet, further elaborating that “Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world.”