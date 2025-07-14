Liam Payne’s family to share late singer’s unreleased albums?

Netflix opens ‘Building the Band’ series with special message for Liam Payne

Liam Payne fans may get the chance to hear his new music as the late singer left behind two unreleased albums before his tragic death.

His family is considering a posthumous release of the two projects the One Direction star completed before his passing at the age of 32 to honour his legacy.

It has been reported that one of the Perfect vocalist's albums was recorded in Camden, North London, with producer Jamie Scott, who previously worked with One Direction, the boy band consisting of Liam, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Meanwhile, the other album came into being in Palm Beach, Florida, and Sweden during the summer of 2024, as per Daily Mail.

Reflecting on a period of sobriety and dedication to music, Roger Nores, a long time friend, recalled that the Strip That Down singer "was really looking after himself" and "had turned a corner" during these sessions.

Additionally, sources have claimed that the late musician's father Geoff and sisters Ruth and Nicola are in discussions about the potential release of selected tracks from the albums.

Although no final decision has been made on the For You singer's unreleased music, Netflix posthumously premiered Building The Band on July 9 with host AJ McLean paying tribute to Liam.