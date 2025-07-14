Rihanna drops major gender hint about her third baby

Rihanna has recently dropped major hint about her third baby while attending the premiere of Smurfs with her sons on July 14 in Los Angeles.

The Diamonds crooner, who is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, made a red-carpet debut with both her little ones at the event following her father’s funeral in her native Barbados last week.

During her interview with Extra at the Smurfs premiere on Sunday, Rihanna expressed her excitement for her little ones joining her at the screening.

“I'm excited for tonight. Tonight is going to be fun. We get to watch the movie together for the first time,” said the 37-year-old.

The Umbrella hit-maker noted, “I get to watch it in its full completion. So, that should be interesting.”

However, she remained modest when asked if she was possibly going to welcome a baby girl.

“You'll have to wait and see,” replied the pop icon but Rihanna admitted she “always wanted a girl”.

The songstress though asked a question from a reporter, “Are you guys gonna be so hurt if it’s a boy.”

Later, she mentioned that she “loves” her boys, and when asked if the name of her third child could also start with the letter 'R,'

Rihanna added, “I mean, of course. It's tradition at this point.”

Intrestingly, the singer also revealed her sons RZA and Riot’s reaction to another addition to their growing family.

“They were delighted,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Smurfs movie is slated to release in theatres on July 18.