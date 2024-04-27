Prince Andrew celebrates King Charles' return to public-facing duties

Prince Andrew appeared in celebratory mood as he enjoyed a ride a day after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles will be returning to public duties next week.

The Duke of York was seen riding horse around the Windsor Castle estate, looking contemplative alongside his female riding companion as he travelled around the Berkshire estate on Saturday morning.

The disgraced royal was dressed in a khaki jacket, grey jumper, black trousers and a black and white striped helmet for the excursion, seemingly giving a message to his cancer-stricken elder brother that he's feeling relaxed after knowing about his health.

His riding companion flashed a smile after noticing the presence of a photographer as they enjoyed a slow-paced ride through the leafy grounds, before heading back towards Windsor castle.



Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father was spotted earlier driving in his dark-coloured Range Rover to the castle, which next week will play host to the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Prince Andrew's latest appearance comes just a day after Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that King Charles III will return to public duties next week.



The 75-year-old monarch is not yet clear of the disease and is still undergoing treatment, but his medical team are understood to be 'pleased with the progress made so far' and 'remain positive' about his recovery.