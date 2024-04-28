T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach's romance face new threat amid wedding plans

T.J. Holmes is reportedly behaving like a 'clingy lover' with Amy Robach, leaving their romantic relationship in trouble.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the renowned television host has been getting anxious without her partner.

The source shared, "Everything they’ve been through in the past year and a half has turned T.J. into a clingy lover. He can’t even stand being left alone for five minutes before he’ll start looking for Amy."

For the unversed, Robach and Holmes officially exited ABC in January 2023 after they were caught in photos engaging in an extramarital affair.

After the controversy, the two finalised their divorces from their respective partners, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue and have been romantically linked since then.

Interestingly, the celebrity couple's exes have also been in a relationship with each other.

An insider claimed, "Everything [Robach and Holmes] have been through in the past year and a half has turned T.J. into a clingy lover."

"His jealousy and clinginess has pushed them to the brink. “If they don’t get substantial jobs to occupy their time and thoughts soon, it could soon be over!," said the source.

Notably, this report came after the lovebirds discussed their possible marriage plans in a recent episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast.