Justin Bieber’s mom Patti dishes out major details about Hailey’s pregnancy

Justin Bieber's mother shares major update about Hailey Bieber's pregnancy

Justin Bieber’s mom Patti Mallette has recently dished out major details about Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy.



On May 9, the singer and his wife announced they are expecting a baby together in a joint Instagram post featuring the couple, who have been married since 2018, during a vow renewal ceremony.

After the pregnancy news was confirmed by Hailey’s spokesperson, the model’s father Stephen Baldwin took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a screenshot of the couple in adorable pose.

Justin’s mother could not contain her happiness and wrote in the comment section, “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”



However, her use of the phrase “grand-babies” left fans wondering whether Hailey and Justin were expecting two mini-Biebers.

They started questioning Patti with one fan said in response, “@pattiemallette is there more than one.”

Another user remarked, “@pattiemallette wait, babies????”

Therefore, Patti had to step in and clarified her statement about “grand-babies”.

She penned, “No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

When the couple broke the news a day ago, their friends, family and fans were quick to express their excitement at the news.

Hailey's uncle Billy Baldwin spoke to PEOPLE at the Americans With No Address VIP screening in Los Angeles on May 9 that he is “excited about his niece and nephew-in-law's growing family”.

“I just found out a couple of hours ago,” he told the outlet at the event.

Billy added, “My niece and nephew [were asking], ‘Have you talked to Stephen [Baldwin] yet? Been able’ — No, I haven't. I just texted him. But this will be his second [grandchild] and I'm excited.”