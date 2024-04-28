Why did Drake take down Kendrick Lamar diss track ‘Taylor Made?’

Drake was previously facing some legal trouble over ‘Taylor Made’

Drake’s infamous diss track for Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Made Freestyle, has been taken down less than two weeks after it was released.

The track, which was a response to Lamar’s song Like That, featured AI-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and late rap legend Tupac Shakur.

The removal of the song comes shortly after 2Pac’s estate issued a cease and desist letter to the Passionfruit singer, demanding that he take down Taylor Made within 24 hours.

The 37-year-old artist conceded to the demands of Tupac Shakur’s estate, who alleged in a letter obtained by Rolling Stone that Drake was not authorised to use his AI-generated vocals.

They further emphasized that Lamar was a close friend of the estate and always respected Shakur, who died from fatal gun wounds following a drive-by shooting in 1996.

Therefore, the use of Shakur’s AI-generated voice to diss Lamar was a violation of Shakur’s personality rights.

Had Drake not accepted the cease-and-desist, he would have been sued by the estate.

Now, TMZ reported that Drake’s team is working alongside the estate to settle the matter.