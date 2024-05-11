Emily Goldberg dies six years after ex DJ Avicii's suicide

Emily Goldberg dies six years after boyfriend's demise

Emily Goldberg died on April 3 at the age of 34, six years after DJ’s suicide in April 2018.

LBorn on December 3, 1989, in Poway, California, the late EDM DJ and producer Avicii’s former girlfriend died of a pulmonary embolism.

The writer, who died in La Jolla, California, had been battling cancer throughout 2022 and 2023.

She took to her Instagram, announcing the big news alongside a caption that read: "I am now cancer free,” adding a Snapchat photo with the text, “I lived bitch.”

Following the Wake Me Up producer’s demise, Goldberg paid a tribute to him, noting: “Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.” Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them.”

She continued at the time: “For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again.

"I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real #ripavicii #avicii”.

For the unversed, Avicci committed suicide in Muscat, Oman at the age of 28.