King Charles makes major announcement as Prince Harry continues Nigeria trip

King Charles makes major decision

King Charles III has made a major decision to strengthen his reign amid his ongoing health battle and Prince Harry's trip to Nigeria.

The 75-year-old monarch, who has recently returned to the public-facing duties after receiving green light from his medical team, has surprised fans with major announcement.

The King has announced to hold first investiture since being diagnosed with cancer, handing out honours to luminaries as diverse as the Archbishop of Canterbury and Dame Jilly Cooper next week.

The delightful announcement, which comes when Harry and Meghan are making headlines for their Nigeria trip, has also given a fresh update on the King's health as his doctors has given him thumbs up to undertake the largest indoor engagement at Windsor Castle.

King Charles still has an unspecified form of cancer and is continuing to undergo treatment, but he's now been allowed to undertake more 'forward-facing' duties.



Most recently, the King hosted a garden party this week and is hopeful of attending key events such as the D-Day commemorations and Trooping the Colour.

Queen Camilla has said several times that she has had trouble 'holding him back', while the King said earlier this week that he was delighted to be 'out of my cage'.

King Charles aides and friends believe the monarch loves doing his royal duties.

In a new interview, Peter Phillips, the late Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild revealed the truth about the King's health condition, claiming: "I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do."

Princess Anne's son went on: "But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."

The King will honour Queen of the 'bonkbuster', Dame Jilly Cooper for her services to literature and charity. The author of Riders and Rivals has just brought out her 52nd book - Tackle! - at the age of 87.