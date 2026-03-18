'Dune 3' trailer: Stunning photo of cast from launch revealed
'Dune: Part Three' cast looks awe-inspiring at the trailer launch event
Dune: Part Three, after a long wait, delivered a trailer that stunned fans and ramped up anticipation for the final piece in the sci-fi franchise.
As the film's cast huddled at an AMC theater in Los Angeles to watch the trailer, a stunning picture of them was captured.
All six leading stars in the movie — bar Timothée Chalamet, who skipped the launch — sat in the theater with stunning outfits while in the background, red seats created a visually striking contrast.
With excitement in the air, Zendaya, who portrays Chani, hyped the movie, stating, “These movies have meant so much to me over the years. I’ve literally been able to grow up in my entire 20s doing them, and so they have such a special place in my heart.”
The trailer launch comes days after the 2026 Oscars, where Chalamet lost to Michael B. Jordan in the Best Actor category.
But he does send a video message.
“This film would not exist without the master of cinema, the great artist that is Denis Villeneuve,” he shared, adding, “Denis always says, ‘Vive le cinéma.’
"And with this third film, I think he has done just that: a true act of cinema. I’m not alone in saying thank you to Denis for his dedication in bringing the ‘Dune’ films to life — and now the ‘Dune’ trilogy to life.”
Dune: Part Three debuts in theaters on Dec. 18.
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