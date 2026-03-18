Kris Jenner reveals what makes son Rob Kardashian 'so special': 'Greatest blessing'

Kris Jenner makes emotional confession about son Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner is a proud mom of her "amazing son" Rob Kardashian.

On Tuesday, March 17, the momager took to her Instagram account to mark her only son's 39th birthday.

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In the celebratory post, Kim posted a series of throwback snaps of Rob from the time when he was a baby.

The doting mom also penned down a gushing note for Rob, who she called a "devoted dad" to daughter Dream, "an amazing brother" to sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, "the most loving uncle" to his nieces and nephews, as well as "the best son."

"Happy Birthday to my amazing son, Rob!!!" Kris began the note. "You have the biggest heart, the best sense of humor, and a strength that inspires me every single day."

"Watching you grow into the man and father you are has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. You are such a devoted dad, an amazing brother, the most loving uncle, the best son, and you make me proud in ways that are hard to be put into words!"

She concluded, "I thank God for you every day, my sweet boy, and love you more than you will ever know. Happy birthday Rob!!! @robkardashianofficial"

It is pertinent to mention that Kris welcomed Rob along with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe with her late ex husband Robert Kardashian.

She shares daughters Kylie and Kendall with former partner Caitlyn Jenner.