Taylor Frankie Paul speaks out amid domestic assault investigation

Taylor Frankie Paul has finally spoken out after the reports of her alleged involvement in an ongoing domestic assault investigation.

Addressing the shocking detail for the first time, during a preview for her upcoming season of "The Bachelorette", Paul told People, "Honestly, just like, my heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time.

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"Just the timing is hard, and it's a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I've experienced, I've never enjoyed fully, so this is another one... it's extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today."

"It's just heavy. It's a heavy time, and it's unfortunate," she continued. "I'm struggling for sure."

Paul noted, "But also at the same time I feel like if I don't show up, then I'm just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we've worked on and something super exciting that's coming. I just feel like it was the right thing to do... show up even though it's hard."

The upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" is set to premiere on March 22 on the ABC channel.

Paul revealed how leading the show was an immediate "yes." "The only condition I had is if I was able to see my children," she said.

"So that was the biggest question I had going into it."

For those unversed, on March 16, the outlet reported that Paul and her ex-boyfriend are involved in an open "domestic assault investigation," a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department revealed.

The source said “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th,” but did not share further details as the investigation is ongoing.

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple's relationship was shown on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

However, Paul's insider denied she was “violent” during the incident and said the reality star is still “focused” on her upcoming Bachelorette premiere.