Brian Austin Green shares story behind adding 'Austin' to his name
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum explained why he had to change his name.
Brian Austin Green is sharing an interesting story behind the alteration of his name.
During a recent chat on Pod Meets World, the 52-year-old actor revealed that before kicking off his acting profession, he had to alter his moniker.
Green shared that he was asked to tweak his name, which was Brian Green, to be part of the Screen Actors Guild.
He looked back, “My mom had a whole name planned for me when she was pregnant and I had really broad shoulders as a baby, so she had a real hard time in labor."
Green continued, "And my dad, who smoked a lot of pot at this point in life, while my mom was in the middle of labor, he came forward and he was like, ‘Can we name him Brian?’ My mom was like, 'Name him whatever the f*** you want, just get this kid out of me.'"
While recalling his intense birth story, he ended up with no middle name.
And "All of the sudden," during his early acting days, SAG informed him that there was "another Brian Green in the union."
Green had to "come up with a middle name," so he could be differentiated from the other Brian Green.
"Brian Green is not a very easy name to come up with a middle name for where the whole thing flows very well," Green admitted. "So we went through a bunch of names, and we ended up going through the map and Austin fit."
However, Green said he never crossed paths with the other Brian Green who came before him.
“I wished [for] his demise when I was younger, when I didn’t realize what all that entailed and I didn't realize that was a terrible thing to wish upon anybody," Green confessed.
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