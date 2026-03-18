'Today' star Dylan Dreyer officially files for divorce

Dylan Dreyer, the Today show star, has officially filed for divorce.

She has filed for the separation from Brian Fichera in March 2026, ending their 12-year-long marriage.

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The former couple's custody arrangement is yet to be confirmed. They are the proud parents of Calvin, nine, Oliver, six, and Russell, four.

Dreyer, who tied the knot with Brian in 2012, announced their decision to separate in July, revealing that they had actually split several months prior.

"For many years, I have shared my family with you all – the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," she wrote in an Instagram statement at the time.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate,” Dreyer announced.

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends," she mentioned, adding, "Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support."

Her announcement came as a shock to fans of the meteorologist, prompting her to open up about their decision to split during an episode of Today in November.

"There's something freeing, I think, for Brian and I, where – whatever reasons, whatever broke in a marriage – you could either fix it if you can, and ideally you would, and you try, and you try to fix things. Or you accept that it's broken and you take this new step forward,” Dylan Dreyer said at that time.