Veteran actor Brian Cox reveals 'Succession' cost him 'priceless' fortune

Brian Cox opens up about Succession

Veteran actor Brian Cox recently revealed that the Succession role cost him a fortune, sharing the “bittersweet” impact of his role on his life.

Despite winning a Golden Globe for his playing the Roy family patriarch, the 77-year-old star revealed: “One thing I have lost is my anonymity, which I prized."

He said. “It is a double-edged sword… everybody knows who I am now."

Opening up about the show’s success and the appreciation it garnered over the years, Cox expressed grief over the obscurity “he once enjoyed,” noting: "People would say you're...? I loved the fact people didn't know what to say because I had done so much variation. But now Logan Roy is it, as far as the general public is concerned."

Reminiscing on his time on the said show, he recalled: "It was a great time, one of the best jobs ever, particularly because of the ensemble.”

"We are close as a family and it was one of the happiest jobs ever," he added.

In addition, the veteran actor heaped praise on Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, among others.