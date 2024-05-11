Veteran actor Brian Cox reveals 'Succession' cost him 'priceless' fortune

Veteran actor Brian Cox recently revealed that the Succession role cost him a fortune, sharing the “bittersweet” impact of his role on his life.
Despite winning a Golden Globe for his playing the Roy family patriarch, the 77-year-old star revealed: “One thing I have lost is my anonymity, which I prized."
He said. “It is a double-edged sword… everybody knows who I am now."
Opening up about the show’s success and the appreciation it garnered over the years, Cox expressed grief over the obscurity “he once enjoyed,” noting: "People would say you're...? I loved the fact people didn't know what to say because I had done so much variation. But now Logan Roy is it, as far as the general public is concerned."
Reminiscing on his time on the said show, he recalled: "It was a great time, one of the best jobs ever, particularly because of the ensemble.”
"We are close as a family and it was one of the happiest jobs ever," he added.
In addition, the veteran actor heaped praise on Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, among others.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet miss their mom Meghan on Mother's Day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a tour to Nigeria following official invite
Taylor Swift seemingly confirms a theory about ex Matty Healy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upstage’ King Charles, Prince William with royal tour
Will Smith and Chris Rock had been at outs since the 2022 incident
Prince Harry appeared solo to see wounded soldiers the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital