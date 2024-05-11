Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle moves royal family to tears

Meghan Markle, who took her husband Prince Harry to Nigeria, has been accused of widening the gape between the Duke and the royal family as she allegedly worked as fuel to the fire, according to a new report.

Taking a brutal dig at the Duchess of Sussex, a royal expert has claimed Meghan was 'gasoline on open flame' for the Duke's s relationship with his family.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed Harry's recent visit to the UK and his trip to Nigeria with his wife Meghan Markle on TalkTV.



Meghan, according to Schofield, is "highly insecure" and "cheers on" Harry’s behaviour towards his family.



She said: "(Meghan’s) certainly gasoline on an open flame. Harry’s always been resentful of the blessed position he was born into."

The royal commentator went on: "I’ve seen a lot of criticisms of the King but we need to take a step back and realise that Meghan Markle hasn’t talked about her father who has health problems, that are probably going to shorten his life immensely, since her wedding."

She explained the situation in her own words, saying: "So if we’re going to be critical of the King for wanting to distance himself from Prince Harry for being the toxic element of their family, for leaking secrets, for being critical about his family, for trying to tear down the monarchy, you have to acknowledge that Meghan refuses to talk to her father for similar things."



The expert went on claiming that Meghan moved the royal family to tears, adding: "You do see that the tears in the relationship began when Meghan Markle joined the family."

"Meghan certainly gives Harry some sort of false confidence or false justification for his actions and I do think he wouldn’t behave as poorly if he didn’t have her in the background cheering him on.

"Meghan is highly insecure, she feels out of place."

Scofield added: "Tom Quinn (a royal author) said she was cruel to staff at Kensington Palace because she was paranoid they were never going to respect her and acknowledge her as a royal so to try and ensure they respected her she bullied them."



She also slammed the Sussex for their Nigeria trip, saying: "With the trip they make it look like they’re still in the game because the only thing they have to offer is that they’re "royals".

