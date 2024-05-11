Christy Martin expresses excitement over Sydney Sweeney's new role

Christy Martin says she's thrilled for Sydney Sweeney to be a part of her biopic

Christy Martin recently revealed that she’s thrilled that Sydney Sweeney is playing her in a new biopic.



Speaking exclusively to TMZ, the boxing legend expressed excitement over Sydney’s performance since the Euphoria actress has a background in MMA and combat sports.

Although Martin confirmed that she doesn’t have a say in casting, the boxer would still like to give Sweeney a heads-up ahead of taking the said role.

In addition, Christy also confirmed that she will be taking on the actress for boxing training, helping the star with championship-level tools for the flick.

Refuting critical remarks of a Hollywood producer, she noted: "I think she is young, hot, talented and about to make a movie that in 20+ years, fathers will watch with their daughters to make them aware of domestic violence."

Meanwhile, Sydney told Deadline that she’s more than “excited” to take on the role, drawing on her years of combat training.

She said: “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”