David Beckham 'concerned' over Victoria's 'obsession' with cosmetic procedures

David Beckham expressed concerns over his wife, Victoria Beckham's fear of ageing.

As reported by Closer magazine, the globally known fashion designer, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, is "feeling the pressure to keep herself from ageing and ensure she looks a certain way."

The former English player has been "gently trying to dissuade her from going too far and ruining her natural looks," shared the source.

David has been trying to overcome Victoria's "fears and insecurities" of ageing by telling her that "he still finds her just as attractive as he did when they first met.”

An insider shared that the renowned athlete "doesn’t want Victoria to look back in a few years’ time and regret being so obsessed with reversing the ageing process, only to realise that she went too far."



The report further stated, "He knows how sensitive Victoria can be when he mentions it – she’s told him he doesn’t know what it’s like to be a woman whose looks are constantly scrutinised."

While being "supportive and understanding," David also wants to be honest with the love of his life and gently asks her to embrace her age.

