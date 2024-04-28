King Charles's 'return' decision influenced by key figure

Buckingham Palace shares “His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties "

A royal expert claims that King Charles is "adhering diligently" to his mother's teachings by opting to resume his royal duties.

Since early February, Charles has been receiving outpatient care, and his return to public-facing royal duties will serve as a positive development for the monarchy.

Speaking on GB News, Nicholas Owen told Stephen Dixon and Ellie Costello that the monarch is following his mother’s lead.



“You’ve got to be seen to be believed”, he said.

“This philosophy went back a lot further than that. I think it was George III, who had a lot of children, they were a bit of a reluctant bunch.

“He got very cross with them and he said, ‘the most important thing about us is we have to be seen, our job is to be out there’.

“That’s gone right through. Her Majesty the Queen took that view. It turns out that after the Queen’s death, she had more bouts of illness than you might have expected in her life.

“But if you looked at her diary and look back at what she’d done, looked at all the films over the years, the TV coverage and so on for endless work, she was so stoic.”

Sources have stressed that despite the positive news the King remains cancer-stricken and his treatment will continue.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.”