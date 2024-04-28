Britney Spears credits ‘love’ for end of conservatorship case

Britney Spears shares first post after conservatorship settlement

Britney Spears is feeling “extremely nice” after the conservatorship settlement with her father Jamie Spears.



“Eventually you will come to understand that love heals everything and that is all there is,” Spears, 42, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 26, alongside a photo of a 2019 bottle of Norton Malbec.

“And REAL wine feels extremely nice as well!!! Psss first time with real wine, Jesus f–king Christ !!!”

Spears’ latest post came the same day the news of pop stars’ conservatorship settlement with her estranged father was confirmed.

“It has been our honour and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears, Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportions,” Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a statement.

“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete.”

According to Rosengart, the settlement means that Britney will no longer need to “attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings,” in the future anymore.

The statement read, “Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.”