King Charles still receives cancer treatment

King Charles is still very much undergoing cancer treatment

King Charles III will return to public-facing duties in just days as the monarch continues to receive cancer treatment.

King Charles received the shocking news about his undisclosed form of cancer after corrective surgery for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic, where teh monarch was hospitalised in January.

Sharing his knowledge about King Charles health condition, royal correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News: "The King has not been cured of cancer. He is still very much undergoing cancer treatment, according to royal sources, but the king is clearly keen to resume to public duties here."

Cameron termed the announcement about the King's return to the public-facing duties a good development, saying: "Clearly this is very positive news. I think it's going to be a boost for the monarchy. It's been a terrible few months really, with both the King and the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis."



However, the commentator and journalist suggested that the King has not been fully recovered as he is still receiving the cancer treatment.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has also confirmed that the King's treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far.