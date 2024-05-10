Olivia Rodrigo, collaborator Dan Nigro receive Songwriters of the Year Award from ASCAP

Olivia Rodrigo and Dan Nigro received the prestigious Songwriters of the Year award from the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) for their outstanding work in co-writing music.



They have collaborated on many songs over the years. The ceremony took place on May 8 at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, where the duo was honoured for their exceptional songwriting skills.

Rodrigo, 21, and Nigro, 41, were delighted to receive this recognition for their hard work.

The duo’s winning songs were Vampire and Bad Idea, Right?

“Olivia Rodrigo [and] Daniel Nigro are a true pop dream team. After taking the world by storm with SOUR, the two followed up with a bona fide modern masterpiece in 2023: GUTS. Their bold, grunge inspired sophomore record brought critical acclaim, mainstream obsession, a sold out world tour and hits topping the charts,” ASCAP wrote on their official website.

Nigro expressed his appreciation for the honour on social media on Thursday, May 9.

“Thank you so much to ASCAP for naming Olivia and I as Songwriters of the year!!!” he stated in an Instagram post.

“And thank you to @chappellroan for presenting me the award, and reminding the world about my Pizza Hut days… feeling very grateful today,” he continued.