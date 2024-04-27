Invictus Games CEO makes shocking changes at eleventh hour, royals 'too much' involvement

Harry is said to remain committed to the Invictus Games

The Invictus Games may be gradually reducing Prince Harry's involvement, despite being established by the Duke of Sussex, to provide wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women with a platform to compete in a multi-sport event.



Speaking on GBN America, Royal author Angela Levin says the event has become “too royal” with the presence of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and a new appointment could be indicative of their intentions.

“Mike Tindall, who is married to the niece of King Charles, has been made a patron of the Invictus Games”, she said.

“I wonder if that is a way to ease Harry out. He has been very nice about Harry.

“But it has become too royal. Much too royal. Meghan makes the speeches and she actually led a march with some of the ex-military people who were either physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged during their fighting.

“They were very upset. She knows nothing about how to march and she looked like she was at a dress show.

“They don’t want that or to hear she is late because she had to give her children a milkshake for three days.

“She gave a speech about how to be strong and fight against things which I think was rather insulting.

“It has taken away from what is the idea, which is to allow these people to live another life. Harry was marvellous with these people and showing that life is worth living.

“Now it’s all about Meghan and Harry follows behind.”

The games will be holding a 10th Anniversary Service next month but whether Harry makes an appearance remains yet to be seen.

The duke is reportedly considering making his appearance via a video link amid security concerns.

He recently lost a bid to appeal his case against the Home Office over police protection which left him without the automatic right to use the royal security services.

His claim for better protection was dismissed in February after years of legal wrangling.

Harry is said to remain committed to the Invictus Games and its participants after he founded the event in 2014 in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.



