Selena Gomez breaks silence as Justin, Hailey Bieber announce pregnancy

Selena Gomez shared a sweet photo with her beau, Benny Blanco, just hours after Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced they are expecting their first child together.
On May 9, the Calm Down singer took to her Instagram story and shared a black-and-white photo, featuring a close-up shot of Gomez and Blanco holding each other's hands.
The lovebirds seemingly appeared cuddling under a blanket in the shared picture. The snap also highlighted the People You Know singer's big spiral ring on her pointer finger.
Moreover, the actress dropped another photo of her and the record producer with a group, including Gomez's Only Murders costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.
Gomez did not directly react to her ex-boyfriend's joyous new chapter of life, however, in the past, the singer clearly mentioned that she has moved on and has no beef with the beauty mogul.
For the unversed, Bieber and Hailey are expecting their first child after six years of their marriage.
The couple shared the happy news in a joint heartfelt post on Instagram on Thursday.
