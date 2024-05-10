Vampire Weekend reacts to Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson’s fake accent in SNL promo

Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson engages in banter throughout the latest SNL promo

Saturday Night Live dropped a fresh promo for the upcoming episode, showcasing Maya Rudolph as the host and Weekend Vampire as the musical guest.



In the classic Thursday promo style, this week's host was accompanied by SNL regular cast member Kenan Thompson. The duo shared some comedic moments in various cuts throughout the promo.

At the onset, after Rudolph introduced herself as the host, the dynamic duo slipped into fake Transylvanian accents, poking fun at the band, which didn't quite land well.

"Not cool, guys," the band members said, clearly unimpressed. Quick to rectify, Rudolph offered a sincere apology to the musicians.

In the next take, things took an unexpected turn when a long-standing beef over a missing hair dryer resurfaced between the two, only to be interrupted by the band members.

The promo then shifted to a third shot, with Thompson asking the trio how they came up with their band's name.

"Oh, it's just a combination of our real names. I'm Vampire Friday. I'm Vampire Saturday. And I'm Vampire Sunday," they quipped.

In addition, during the fourth take, amid Rudolph and Thompson's cross fire of adjectives about the upcoming episode, one band member chimed in with a word, "Resplendent."

With Rudolph, who made her Saturday Night Live debut in 2001, as the host, the episode is set to air on Saturday, May 11.